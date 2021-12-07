Fifth Third Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $157,214,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,857,000 after purchasing an additional 933,187 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $109.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.64 and its 200 day moving average is $105.95. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $111.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

