Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 217.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter.

SCHH opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.31. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $50.46.

