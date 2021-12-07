Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,376 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 571.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

FTEC opened at $129.89 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $98.72 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.11.

