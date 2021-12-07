FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) CEO Catherine Eva Spear Sells 84,889 Shares of Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 84,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,597,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Catherine Eva Spear also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FIGS alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Catherine Eva Spear sold 3,540 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $116,076.60.

On Monday, November 15th, Catherine Eva Spear sold 89,060 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $3,053,867.40.

On Monday, September 20th, Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $59,100,041.00.

NYSE FIGS opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.53.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. Research analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in FIGS in the third quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the third quarter worth approximately $7,420,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in FIGS by 365.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIGS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.