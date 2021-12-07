Financial Review: Senmiao Technology (AIHS) and The Competition

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ: AIHS) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Senmiao Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Senmiao Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology -144.39% -1,608.66% -57.63% Senmiao Technology Competitors 42.81% -36.04% 3.75%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Senmiao Technology and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Senmiao Technology Competitors 364 1336 1616 58 2.41

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 35.18%. Given Senmiao Technology’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Senmiao Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senmiao Technology’s peers have a beta of -0.44, indicating that their average share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Senmiao Technology and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology $6.16 million -$10.36 million -1.99 Senmiao Technology Competitors $4.06 billion $537.45 million 18.20

Senmiao Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Senmiao Technology. Senmiao Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Senmiao Technology peers beat Senmiao Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

