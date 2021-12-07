FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Trading 3% Higher

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA) shares traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13.58 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.18). 45,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.11 ($0.17).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86. The firm has a market cap of £24.44 million and a PE ratio of -2.41.

In other news, insider John Conoley bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,749 ($23.19) per share, with a total value of £1,749,000 ($2,319,321.04).

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

