First American Trust FSB Buys 1,150 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First American Trust FSB increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $184.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.06 and its 200 day moving average is $262.20. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist cut their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

