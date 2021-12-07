First American Trust FSB Buys Shares of 14,330 VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2021

First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $111,000.

NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $61.09 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.98.

