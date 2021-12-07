First American Trust FSB Has $4.70 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

First American Trust FSB decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,921 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COF opened at $145.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $89.72 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.27.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

