Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of Five Point stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.35. Five Point has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.11.
Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Five Point had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.
About Five Point
Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.
