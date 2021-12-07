Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Five Point stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.35. Five Point has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.11.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Five Point had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Five Point in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Point in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Five Point by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 46,832 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Five Point by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,913,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,476,000 after buying an additional 433,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Five Point by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

