Fluence Energy Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 7th (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy’s (NASDAQ:FLNC) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, December 7th. Fluence Energy had issued 31,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $868,000,000 based on an initial share price of $28.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLNC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

FLNC stock opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.