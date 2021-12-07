Foresight Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 198,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 98,890 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 189,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 130,278 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.