Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $620,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 57,942.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,863,000 after buying an additional 340,701 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,083,000 after purchasing an additional 247,460 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,829,000 after purchasing an additional 242,828 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $214,898,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 330.3% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 276,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,438,000 after purchasing an additional 212,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $323.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $354.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.79. The stock has a market cap of $115.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total value of $1,295,459.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,708.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,174 shares of company stock worth $15,839,203. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

