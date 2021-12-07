Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $778,000 Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,488 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,070,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 26.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,264,000 after buying an additional 1,422,224 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,193,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,273,000 after buying an additional 775,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $45.03.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 115.08%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

