Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSUGY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $30.50.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $24.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $41.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.