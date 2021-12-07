Founders Capital Management LLC Has $14.15 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,504 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 3.6% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 69.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.7% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 22,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 20.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.59.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.
FedEx Profile
FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.