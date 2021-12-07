Founders Capital Management LLC Sells 377 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Founders Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OGN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Markston International LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.64. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%.

Several research firms have commented on OGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

