Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,435.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,247,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,601,000 after purchasing an additional 238,897 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 187,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,698 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.00. 617,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,733,305. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.53.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

