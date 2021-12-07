Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.53

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.53 and last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 739845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.17 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Frank’s International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,548,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,922,000 after purchasing an additional 782,823 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,091,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,250,000 after buying an additional 546,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,743,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,525,000 after buying an additional 52,454 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 116.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,987,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,232,000 after buying an additional 4,844,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,381,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,701,000 after buying an additional 304,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

