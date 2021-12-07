Frax Tops 1-Day Volume of $27.34 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Frax has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $27.34 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00059990 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.20 or 0.08398117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00058614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,039.47 or 1.00050307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00077210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,288,574,682 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.