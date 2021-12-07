Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Receives GBX 1,113.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,113.13 ($14.76).

FRES has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.93) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.77) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.77) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.27) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.26) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

LON:FRES opened at GBX 896.80 ($11.89) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 880.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,473.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The company has a market cap of £6.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.42. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of GBX 742.60 ($9.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,280 ($16.97).

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.