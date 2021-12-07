Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Communications Parent Inc. offers services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice and Frontier Secure(R) digital protection solutions. Frontier Business(TM) offers communications solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is based in NORWALK, Conn. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,236. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.34. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $929,415,000. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $550,502,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $299,835,000. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $194,477,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $169,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

