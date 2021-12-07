Frontier Developments’ (FDEV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($33.15) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,418 ($45.33) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Frontier Developments from GBX 3,030 ($40.18) to GBX 3,060 ($40.58) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,418 ($45.33) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,048.50 ($40.43).

FDEV opened at GBX 1,782 ($23.63) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £701.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,316.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,468.78. Frontier Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 1,536 ($20.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,470 ($46.02).

In other Frontier Developments news, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($35.80), for a total value of £270,000 ($358,042.70). Also, insider Charles Cotton bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,667 ($35.37) per share, for a total transaction of £100,012.50 ($132,624.98).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

