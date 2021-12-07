FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) Shares Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February makes up about 1.0% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFEB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FFEB opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98.

