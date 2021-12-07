Function X (FX) Price Down 16.3% Over Last Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $403.71 million and $8.32 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001955 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,241.04 or 0.99406317 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00047875 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00032676 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $464.99 or 0.00920027 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

