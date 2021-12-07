Furucombo Price Reaches $0.50 on Top Exchanges (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. In the last week, Furucombo has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $12.20 million and approximately $830,422.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000964 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00057796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,370.08 or 0.08490879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00059482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,420.13 or 0.99907125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00077342 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002671 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,598,435 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

