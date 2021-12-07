FY2021 EPS Estimates for Camden Property Trust Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report issued on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.75.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $169.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $171.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 142.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,296 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 59.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 91,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $206,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.99%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

