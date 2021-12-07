FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Issued By Truist Securiti

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Life Storage in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.78 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Life Storage’s FY2023 earnings at $6.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LSI. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.03.

LSI opened at $137.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $73.33 and a twelve month high of $139.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.42.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,875,000 after buying an additional 434,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,329,000 after buying an additional 863,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,028,000 after buying an additional 196,802 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,766,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,025,000 after buying an additional 57,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,135,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,987,000 after buying an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Life Storage news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

