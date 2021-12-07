FY2022 Earnings Estimate for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Issued By Wedbush

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for PVH in a report released on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $9.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.50. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PVH. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays raised PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.94.

PVH stock opened at $103.98 on Monday. PVH has a 12-month low of $78.76 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in PVH by 8.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after acquiring an additional 618,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,640,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $822,039,000 after buying an additional 140,276 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in PVH by 21.2% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,961,000 after purchasing an additional 577,900 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in PVH in the third quarter worth approximately $259,733,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PVH by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,534,000 after purchasing an additional 39,907 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

