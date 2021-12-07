FY2022 EPS Estimates for BHP Group Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research note issued on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will earn $5.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of BHP opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.04. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $82.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 197.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 366.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in BHP Group by 57.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 715 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

