FY2023 Earnings Estimate for TELUS Co. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of TELUS in a research note issued on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on T. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of TELUS to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price (down from C$33.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.17.

TSE:T opened at C$29.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.57 billion and a PE ratio of 31.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$24.93 and a 12 month high of C$29.99.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.31 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.81%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

