Galactrum Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (ORE)

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded 67% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Galactrum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Galactrum has a total market cap of $2,578.96 and $174.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Galactrum has traded down 56.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,113.30 or 0.99505282 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00047560 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.81 or 0.00271643 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.71 or 0.00438244 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.78 or 0.00186207 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010433 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009505 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Galactrum Coin Profile

Galactrum is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,844,807 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,807 coins. The Reddit community for Galactrum is https://reddit.com/r/Galactrum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Galactrum is galactrum.org . Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Galactrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galactrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galactrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galactrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

