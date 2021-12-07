Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives $52.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

GLPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,609,000 after acquiring an additional 772,859 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 88.5% during the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,403,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,003,000 after acquiring an additional 659,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,204,000 after acquiring an additional 478,977 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $46.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,513. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

