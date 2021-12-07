Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Gartner by 70,458.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after acquiring an additional 904,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Gartner by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,888,000 after acquiring an additional 21,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $178,287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Gartner by 7.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,403,000 after acquiring an additional 47,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $492,301.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total transaction of $332,351.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,509 shares of company stock valued at $10,903,216. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on IT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.86.

NYSE IT opened at $307.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.54. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.74 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.