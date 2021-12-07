Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 1,480 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.17% of Ameren worth $35,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $86.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,116. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

