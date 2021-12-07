Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,416,790 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 0.8% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $79,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,784,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $48.15 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $228.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.32.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

