Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,948 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,515 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $31,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $4,052,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.8% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 32.3% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $1,687,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $361,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $7.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.09. 141,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,306,994. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The company has a market capitalization of $140.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.93 and its 200-day moving average is $137.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

