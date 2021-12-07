Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 3,627 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 328,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.3% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $128,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.82.

Shares of UNH traded up $5.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $465.51. The stock had a trading volume of 32,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,965. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.19. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $466.00. The firm has a market cap of $438.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

