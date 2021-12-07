Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 50 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $43,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total transaction of $1,295,459.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,708.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,174 shares of company stock valued at $15,839,203. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $14.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.17. The stock had a trading volume of 13,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,388. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $354.74 and a 200-day moving average of $332.79. The company has a market capitalization of $120.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

