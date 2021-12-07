GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GHRS traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.97. 250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,815. GH Research has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GH Research stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of GH Research worth $9,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GHRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

