GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GHRS traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.61. 352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,815. GH Research has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.07.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GH Research stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of GH Research worth $9,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

