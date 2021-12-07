GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of GHRS traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.61. 352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,815. GH Research has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.07.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.
About GH Research
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.