Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 3.6% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $19,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 26.3% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after purchasing an additional 128,672 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.0% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,016,000 after acquiring an additional 36,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.84.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

