Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GTLB traded down $8.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.99. The company had a trading volume of 30,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,079. Gitlab has a 52-week low of $82.18 and a 52-week high of $137.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Gitlab from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gitlab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.90.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00.

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

