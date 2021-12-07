Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB traded down $8.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.01. The company had a trading volume of 160,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,079. Gitlab has a twelve month low of $82.18 and a twelve month high of $137.00.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Gitlab from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gitlab from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.90.

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

