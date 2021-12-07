Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $11.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $396.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.40. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $12.58.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 156.71% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 115.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 54,833 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the third quarter worth about $549,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 17.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 40,152 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 28,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

