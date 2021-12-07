Glassman Wealth Services Has $28.52 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 467,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,515 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 6.0% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $28,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,145.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,414 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,326 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,568,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,324 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,834,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,170 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.80. The stock had a trading volume of 99,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,016. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.02.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.