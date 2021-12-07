Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of GLT opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $785.42 million, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.45. Glatfelter has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.65 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.75%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

In related news, SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Glatfelter by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Glatfelter by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Glatfelter by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Glatfelter by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Glatfelter by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

