GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,350 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,350 ($17.90) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GSK. Barclays increased their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,400 ($18.57) to GBX 1,600 ($21.22) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($19.89) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.89) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.75) to GBX 1,555 ($20.62) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.53) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,574.47 ($20.88).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,554.80 ($20.62) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £78.23 billion and a PE ratio of 18.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,483.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,443.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,604.40 ($21.28).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

In other news, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($27.38) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($66,323.17).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

