Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to announce earnings per share of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.15. Global Ship Lease posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 231.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $8.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Ship Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE GSL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,313. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $825.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.80. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

