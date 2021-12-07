Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.66 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 6,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 6,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 8.49% of Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

